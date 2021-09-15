Vijaya Diagnostic: What does this regional player offer as industry consolidation builds?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (VDC; CMP: Rs 619, Market Cap: Rs 6,315 crore) had a near flattish listing, which was better than expectations as the grey market signalled a discount opening. The first trading day on the exchange ended with 16 a per cent gain on the IPO price. Compared to some of the recent listings, this was a lacklustre opening, but the company warrants investor attention for multiple reasons. Regional healthcare penetration play This largest diagnostic chain in southern India is a...