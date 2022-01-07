MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Research

Venky's – Accumulate For The Long Haul

Going forward, the margins are likely to normalise as the prices of soybean have started coming down due to recent government interventions.

Sachin Pal
January 07, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

During the initial phase of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, Venky’s — the poultry producer — had faced a multitude of challenges and volumes and realisations took a big hit. However, recent quarterly results indicate a healthy recovery with strengthening operating and financial trends. Results highlights In H1 FY22, Venky’s top line grew 67 percent year on year (YoY) on a favourable base. The top line growth has largely been led by stronger realisations as the volumes of broiler chicken...

