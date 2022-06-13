US earnings | Healthy headline growth in Q1 masked weakness under the surface

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

US inflation has accelerated to a fresh 40-year high in May. Consumer prices increased by 8.6 percent from a year earlier with large contributions from food, gas and shelter. The 6 percent rise in core CPI that strips out the more volatile food and energy components was also above estimates. May inflation data along with surging oil prices puts an end to the narrative of inflation peaking and paves the way for a third straight 50 bps rate hike...