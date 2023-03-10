English
    Prospects of a long hard summer keeping AC makers upbeat

    Intense competition may keep profitability of AC makers under pressure for a few quarters

    Sachin Pal
    March 10, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
    Highlights AC sector saw decent growth despite multiple headwinds Blue Star and Voltas both posted healthy revenue growth EBITDA margins continued to remain under pressure Stiff competition in AC may affect margins, going forward Companies continue to trade at elevated valuations The December-quarter results of AC companies exhibited a decent growth in revenues, whereas margins remained under pressure. While the potentially intense and lengthier summer augurs well for the AC companies, competition can keep profitability under pressure for a few quarters. Quarterly result highlights Blue Star posted...

