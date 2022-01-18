MARKET NEWS

UltraTech – Demand hits a soft patch in Q3

The outlook for the UltraTech business appears fairly promising, owing to a combination of robust infrastructure spending and positive consumer sentiments

Sachin Pal
January 18, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST


PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, has delivered a robust set of results for the third quarter of FY22, despite the lacklustre demand environment. Key result highlights Revenues from India operations grew moderately year on year (YoY), driven by healthy realisations. Domestic volumes came in at 22 million tonnes (MT) and were 3 percent lower, compared to last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to Rs 2,336 crore as margins contracted by about 680 bps YoY...

