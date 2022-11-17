English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Nykaa Bonus Issue: What Went Wrong? Why Did It Fail?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Uflex: New opportunities unfolding with upcoming and new facilities

    Reasonable Q2 performance. Liquid and flexible packaging segments come to the rescue and compensated for the losses in the packaging films side

    Khushboo Rai
    November 17, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Uflex: New opportunities unfolding with upcoming and new facilities

    Uflex | CRISIL has upgraded long term credit rating on company's loan facilities to AA- from A+, with stable outlook, and short term rating has been upgraded to A1+, from A1.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Diversified product offering with widespread geographical reach Strong liquid packaging demand with solid earnings visibility High-energy cost impacts packaging film volume and margins Continued investments in building capacity Attractive valuation, justified on fast-paced packaging sector Uflex Ltd. (Uflex; CMP: Rs 592; M Cap: Rs 4,284 crore) has established itself as India's largest multi-national in the flexible packaging segment. The company is a revered global leader, with a large array of products, coupled with a diversified packaging value chain, such as flexible packaging, packaging films, aseptic...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stocks ride high, but signs of slowing economy persist

      Nov 16, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian healthcare sector on recovery path, investors back Chinese equities, decoding the US midterm election results, RBI reports glaring gaps in municipal financing, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers