Trent: Can this apparel player continue to outperform?

Trent, the flagship Westside brand, has a huge runway for growth and the company is expanding reach with vigour and reinforcing its lifestyle offerings across concepts, categories as well as channels

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Better-than-expected results To continue rapid store expansion Emerging category sales encouraging; strengthening digital presence Announces JV for manufacturing lingerie and activewear Trent Limited (Trent; CMP: Rs 1,343; Market cap: Rs 47,747 crore) posted its best-ever quarterly sales in Q3FY23, driven by both robust same-store sales growth (SSSG) as well as rapid store additions. Trent has a huge runway for growth and the company is expanding reach with vigour and reinforcing its lifestyle offerings across concepts, categories as well as channels. The value-format Zudio, which was...