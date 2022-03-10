English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    This undervalued defence stock offers good value at current price

    While recovery is on the cards, Cochin Shipyard stock offers great value

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    March 10, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    This undervalued defence stock offers good value at current price

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The selling in some of the mid-cap stocks during the recent market correction  has made a few of them very attractive. One such stock is Cochin Shipyard, which is now trading below the replacement value and the market seems to be pricing in the worst. Our contrarian view suggests that this could be a great opportunity, particularly because two major risks — relating to the quality of business and the promoters — are almost absent. The stock has corrected from...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | War, oil, sanctions bring auto industry to heel

      Mar 9, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The oil shock, the Russian disconnect, Vladimir Putin’s world view, reality check on ESG funds, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Economic warfare

      Mar 5, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST

      The US launching a no holds barred economic attack on Russia has quite a few lessons for others      

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers