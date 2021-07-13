MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

This leader from auto ancillary pack deserves a place in long-term portfolio

Barring Q1 FY22 which is expected to perform badly due to the second wave of COVID, the oulook for Wabco for the remaining fiscal is encouraging with pick-up in economic activities

Nitin Agrawal
July 13, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
This leader from auto ancillary pack deserves a place in long-term portfolio

(Image: Moneycontrol)

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

One of the leaders from auto ancillary pack  – Wabco (CMP: Rs 7,345, M Cap: Rs 13,900 crore) has been operating in a promising business environment and witnessing strong pick-up in demand in both domestic and international markets. Barring Q1 FY22 which is expected to perform badly due to the second wave of Covid, the oulook for the remaining fiscal is encouraging with pick-up in economic activities. Further, the current valuation multiple is at a discount to its long-term average...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Patchy rains cast a long shadow on agriculture

    Jul 12, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Monsoon lies low, what CII poll says, Zomato IPO valuation, D-Mart nursing back to health, The Green Pivot, GuruSpeak and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fire and ice

    Jul 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Is there a middle ground between higher inflation and deflation? Yes, there is one

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers