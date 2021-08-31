MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

This auto ancillary stock is worth adding to long-term portfolio

SEL’s diversification across products and clients, promising aftermarket and export potential, and attractive valuations make it worthy of investor consideration

Nitin Agrawal
August 31, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
This auto ancillary stock is worth adding to long-term portfolio

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Suprajit Engineering Ltd. (SEL) (CMP: Rs 323, Mcap: Rs 4,470 crore), a manufacturer of automotive and non-automotive cables, reported an expected set of numbers for Q1 FY22 amid the challenges posed by the second wave of COVID-19. Sequentially, net revenues saw a significant decline and operating margin contracted due to a negative operating leverage. However, SEL’s diversification across products and clients, promising aftermarket and export potential, and attractive valuations (17.8 times FY23 projected earnings) make it worthy of investor consideration....

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investors brush aside taper blues

    Aug 30, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The T word, Monsoon Watch, why Sundram’s Arathi Krishna is upbeat, Burger King’s more zing, a labour windfall, the Eastern Window, GuruSpeak and much more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Walking a fine line

    Aug 28, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Jerome Powell did the fine balancing act of laying out the ground for a taper, but kept markets happy by stopping short of saying when

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers