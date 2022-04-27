The plunging Japanese Yen – precursor to a bigger economic crisis?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Russia's conflict with Ukraine has had a ripple effect across all asset classes, affecting portfolios across the globe. The rise in geopolitical tensions has turned out to be a major setback for the global economic recovery. While global equity markets have been quite volatile, the currency markets have also turned red-hot in the past couple of months. The NATO allies announced crippling sanctions on Russia, which triggered a collapse in the Russian Rouble in early March. While the Rouble...