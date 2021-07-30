MARKET NEWS

Tech Mahindra – A great growth story available at a discount

The strong outlook along with an undemanding valuation makes Tech M an attractive large-cap bet to ride the strong technology upcycle

Madhuchanda Dey
July 30, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Tech Mahindra – A great growth story available at a discount

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tech Mahindra (Tech M, CMP: Rs 1,128, Market Cap: Rs 109,297 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers for Q1 FY22. Revenue performance was impressive and broad-based across verticals with contribution from both communication and enterprises; deal win was strong and deal pipeline robust. While wage revision and supply-side pressures suppressed margins, the company has ample levers to arrest the decline going forward. In addition to the 5G rollout from the network side, for TechM, setting up enterprise’s...

  PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed shows its cards to avert a taper tantrum

    Jul 29, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST

    In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed's taper maths, economy and stress points, Maruti Q1 takes a knock, Elon Musk's India dreams, nature's fury, road ahead for Bitcoin investors, and more

    Read Now
  PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Where are you on India's wealth ladder? 

    Jul 24, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    The top 5 percent of Indians own more wealth than the other 95 percent put together, according to Credit Suisse

    Read Now

