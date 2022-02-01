Tata Motors: Sequential improvement in numbers; chip shortage still at play

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With the improvement in the supply of semiconductor chips, there has been a sequential improvement in the December-quarter numbers of Tata Motors (TML; CMP: Rs 517.5; Market cap: Rs 1,85,000 crore). Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes, however, continue to be on the downward trend due to the chip shortage. Operating profitability, nevertheless, has improved significantly on a sequential basis. Standalone business also continues to do well, driven by a strong demand scenario. December 2021 quarter snapshot (image) (image) Key...