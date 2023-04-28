Syngene: Zoetis opportunity unfolds

Syngene International Ltd has posted yet another strong top-line numbers in the fourth quarter.

Highlights Strong top line in Q4 aided by shipments to Zoetis Top-line growth guidance in high teens on the back of biologics manufacturing Margins to remain steady in FY24 Taxation headwind to continue till FY25 as SEZ benefits phase out Remains a preferred CRAMS play Syngene International Ltd (CMP: Rs 650, Market cap: Rs 26,127 crore) has posted yet another strong top-line numbers in the fourth quarter, aided by the better-than-expected traction for the 10-year manufacturing deal with Zoetis. In this $500-million deal, the...