    Syngene: Zoetis opportunity unfolds

    Q4 FY23 aided by better-than-expected traction for the 10-year manufacturing deal with Zoetis.

    Anubhav Sahu
    April 28, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
    Syngene International Ltd has posted yet another strong top-line numbers in the fourth quarter.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong top line in Q4 aided by shipments to Zoetis Top-line growth guidance in high teens on the back of biologics manufacturing Margins to remain steady in FY24 Taxation headwind to continue till FY25 as SEZ benefits phase out Remains a preferred CRAMS play   Syngene International Ltd (CMP: Rs 650, Market cap: Rs 26,127 crore) has posted yet another strong top-line numbers in the fourth quarter, aided by the better-than-expected traction for the 10-year manufacturing deal with Zoetis. In this $500-million deal, the...

