Syngene: Inorganic initiative to speed up biologics manufacturing bandwidth

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Acquisition of Stelis Pharma unit adds to biologics capacity USFDA approval for API facility paves the way for a substantial ramp-up Q1 FY24 helped by Zoetis contract Margins to be impacted by cost related to new units Remains a preferred CRAMS play for long term Syngene International Ltd (CMP: Rs 825, Market cap: Rs 33,162 crore) has posted a steady set of numbers in the quarter gone by. During our post-result conversation with the management, the highlight was the slew of strategic initiatives taken...