Supriya Lifescience IPO: A play on lower supply-chain risk for APIs

Supriya Lifescience's key strengths include 12 products, contributing to 67 percent of sales, which are backward integrated to the level of basic chemicals

Anubhav Sahu
December 16, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
Supriya Lifescience IPO: A play on lower supply-chain risk for APIs

Supriya Lifescience IPO

One thing that the ongoing pandemic has laid bare is the elevated supply-chain risk of dependence on China to manufacture APIs/drugs. This has led to various domestic and global initiatives to reduce this dependence and de-risk the pharma supply chain. The initial public offering (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience Ltd (SLL) is one such opportunity to benefit from this emerging theme. Company brief: Leading exporter of key APIs Incorporated in 2008, SLL has a product portfolio of 38 APIs focused on therapeutic segments...

