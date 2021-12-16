Supriya Lifescience IPO: A play on lower supply-chain risk for APIs

Supriya Lifescience IPO

One thing that the ongoing pandemic has laid bare is the elevated supply-chain risk of dependence on China to manufacture APIs/drugs. This has led to various domestic and global initiatives to reduce this dependence and de-risk the pharma supply chain. The initial public offering (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience Ltd (SLL) is one such opportunity to benefit from this emerging theme. Company brief: Leading exporter of key APIs Incorporated in 2008, SLL has a product portfolio of 38 APIs focused on therapeutic segments...