Sun Pharma: Slowdown in speciality clinical trials needs to be watched

Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 917; Market Cap: Rs 220,115 crore) has posted a healthy set of numbers, particularly for the US specialty segment. A sequential growth in top line was visible for all the segments. Margins also improved, helped by lower R&D expenses. In the coming quarters, key things to watch are a pick-up in clinical trials, which have been hampered by geopolitical developments, and the competitive intensity in the domestic diabetes market. Specialty products – sequential improvement The sales of specialty...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Corporate revenue growth comes with a big price tag
Aug 2, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Moment of reckoning for RBI, ITC turns it on, decoding the stock rally, how to fight climate change and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off
Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as wellRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers