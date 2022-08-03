Sun Pharma: Slowdown in speciality clinical trials needs to be watched

(Representative Image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 917; Market Cap: Rs 220,115 crore) has posted a healthy set of numbers, particularly for the US specialty segment. A sequential growth in top line was visible for all the segments. Margins also improved, helped by lower R&D expenses. In the coming quarters, key things to watch are a pick-up in clinical trials, which have been hampered by geopolitical developments, and the competitive intensity in the domestic diabetes market. Specialty products – sequential improvement The sales of specialty...