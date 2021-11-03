Sun Pharma: Fully valued, though performance impressive

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sun Pharma, India’s largest pharma company (CMP: Rs 815, Market Cap: Rs 1,95,654 crore), has posted another strong quarter (Q2FY22) on the specialty products front, despite the COVID wave in the US. Sales of specialty products during the reporting quarter clocked $157 million against $148 million in Q1FY22 and $108 million in Q2FY21. These numbers don’t include sales from Ilumya, which is used to treat plaque psoriasis and has almost doubled on an annualised basis. To provide a perspective, the company...