Subros: Wider EV adoption, PV demand augur well

Highlights Demand continues to be strong on the back of healthy growth in Maruti Chip supply improves, leading to increase in production by OEMs Softening in raw material prices expected to boost operating margin Localisation efforts helping the company in cost optimisation EVs offer significant opportunity due to increase in content per vehicle Stock trading at attractive valuation With demand remaining buoyant in the passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments, semiconductor chip-supply issues waning, and raw material prices softening, Subros Ltd (CMP: Rs 300;...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market returns: A wake-up call for fund managers
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India should amplify its chip manufacturing effort, IMF sees falling interest r...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishapRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers