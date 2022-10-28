English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Nitin Gadkari Rings Bell As NHAI's Infra Bonds Debut
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy Q2: Is it really a disaster?

    We remain sanguine about the long-term growth potential of the company on account of structural industry tailwinds and the strength of the new promoter group (Reliance)

    Sachin Pal
    October 28, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
    Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy Q2: Is it really a disaster?

    solar_78281343

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Q2 revenues were down 78 percent YoY Financials to remain under pressure for the time being Freight rates have corrected ~40-50 percent since Mar 2022 Currently bidding projects worth ~20 GW capacity Stock remains stable despite poor Q2 Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy (SWREL), a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) solutions provider, had a dismal Q2 result. While the business is certainly in bad shape, the key investor takeaway is that the stock did not react adversely to the quarterly numbers. This...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rate hikes set to slow?

      Oct 27, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Dabur forays into spice market, China's steel demand weakens, Bank of England's stance trumps over UK government, why Indians achieve success outside of India, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess? 

      Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers