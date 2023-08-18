Sona BLW: Strong top line and margin, promising outlook

The financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has improved significantly in the first quarter of FY24.

Highlights Demand recovery, rich product mix, and softening of raw material prices helped top line and margin Strong order book gives earnings visibility Dominant position in EVs in domestic and international markets Promising industry outlook Valuation at an elevated level, but growth outlook makes it compelling In light of the improving semiconductor chip supply, softening of raw material prices and recovery in demand, especially in international markets, the financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (SBPFL; CMP: Rs 569.9; M Cap: Rs 33,130 crore)...