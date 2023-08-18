English
    Sona BLW: Strong top line and margin, promising outlook

    Given the strong fundamentals of the business, sound financial performance, and massive growth opportunity, the stock can be bought with a long-term perspective.

    Nitin Agrawal
    August 18, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    The financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has improved significantly in the first quarter of FY24.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Demand recovery, rich product mix, and softening of raw material prices helped top line and margin Strong order book gives earnings visibility Dominant position in EVs in domestic and international markets Promising industry outlook Valuation at an elevated level, but growth outlook makes it compelling   In light of the improving semiconductor chip supply, softening of raw material prices and recovery in demand, especially in international markets, the financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (SBPFL; CMP: Rs 569.9; M Cap: Rs 33,130 crore)...

