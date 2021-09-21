Sona BLW Precision Forgings: A compelling bet on the sunrise EV space

Electric Vehicles

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (SBPFL) is one of the rare gems in the listed space in Indian equity markets to play the theme of sunrise electric vehicle (41 per cent total revenue from EVs in FY21). The company has already attained a leading position in the electric differential assembly market in the world and continues to aggressively target new products/ customers for multifold growth. What makes it a compelling bet On the back of superior technological know-how, the company has been...