Sapphire Foods India: Performance improvement to continue to drive re-rating

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sapphire Foods India Ltd (SFIL; CMP: Rs 1,455; Market cap: Rs 9,243 crore) posted record quarterly results in December 2021. SFIL has aggressive store expansion plans and can scale up margins significantly (demonstrated in Q3 performance). This would be the key re-rating trigger. The stock is up 20 percent since our recommendation in November 2021, outperforming the Nifty, which dropped by 2 percent in the same period. We remain positive on the stock and advise investors to add it to...