RITES is back on track

Improving execution to support higher revenue growth - Margins protected thanks to higher scale and favourable revenue mix - Strong order book and execution to support earnings growth - Stock valued at 8 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Even during the pandemic-triggered stress, PSUs in the railway engineering space were growing at a decent pace on the back of deft execution and government support through capex. Now the markets are worried about growth because of higher interest rates and firmer commodity prices. The...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can somebody call the bottom by now?
Jun 27, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The bounce in markets, Fintech trouble, Zomato-Blinkit, IT's defensive traits and moreRead Now
MC Pro Weekender | A new narrative
Jun 25, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
Stock markets are celebrating the turn in inflation, but the bond markets are looking at the coming slowdownRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers