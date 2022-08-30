RITES: Despite recent run-up, stock offers good value

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Orders and execution from the railway engineering space were marginally impacted because of the COVID-led stress, but are now back on track. Companies like RITES have reported strong execution, along with growth in new orders. In the case of RITES, revenue has surpassed the pre-COVID levels and the order book is now much better, thereby providing a good revenue visibility. Moreover, with commodity prices easing, growth in exports and execution, the overall outlook seems to be promising for the next...