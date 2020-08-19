RIL’s foray into the e-pharmacy business is a step towards Virtual Health from home

Reliance Retail’s foray into pharma extends the scope of its e-commerce business and presages exploration of new growth areas such as telemedicine and diagnostics
Anubhav Sahu
Array ( [A18ID] => 1597694113525.713798 [_gcl_au] => 1.1.1756829269.1597694114 [_fbp] => fb.1.1597694116961.1859347764 [__gads] => ID=018fae7eca0d3874:T=1597694118:S=ALNI_Ma8wxFhj4DSdymnu4iDmFTiO2pebQ [OB-USER-TOKEN] => b36e2b6e-0018-48db-b1bc-5a3ae13fa014 [_gid] => GA1.2.836024688.1597838887 [_gat] => 1 [_ga_4S48PBY299] => GS1.1.1597838887.2.0.1597838887.0 [_ga] => GA1.2.2046286531.1597694114 [trackUser] => {"pageCount":"0"} [openModeCount] => [_gat_gtag_UA_138999550_16] => 1 [userObj] => {"city":"Norristown","country_code":"US","country":"United States"} ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: