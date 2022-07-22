English
    RIL Q1: Strong showing across businesses

    Traction in new age businesses such as retail, media, digital and renewables present RIL significant scale and scope in times to come

    Nitin Agrawal
    Nitin Sharma
    Bharat Gianani
    Anubhav Sahu
    July 22, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,503; Mcap: Rs 16.93 lakh crore) posted a 46 percent increase in EBITDA largely owing to the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment, along with improved contribution from other businesses. The O2C segment saw higher price realisations with increased volumes of transportation fuels given the EU embargo on Russian oil products, higher gas to oil switching, strong travel demand and lower product inventory levels. Oil & gas segment sales increased primarily due to improved gas price realisation for...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Prashant Jain: The Last Rockstar

      Jul 22, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A dividend play, the weekly tactical, Havell’s margin trap, FAQs on rupee fall, Sunak’s charm offensive, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Hoping for a recession in the West

      Jul 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      It could just be what the doctor ordered, as recessionary conditions in the US will cool down oil prices, spelling better times for the Indian economy

      Read Now

