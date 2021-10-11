MARKET NEWS

RIL on an execution spree to capture solar value chain

RIL intends to straddle the entire value chain — technology, manufacturing, and access to end market — in solar energy

Moneycontrol Research
October 11, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
With the twin M&A deals over the weekend, Reliance Industries (RIL) has taken a big leap towards its ambitious plan of creating 100 GW of clean and green energy capacity before the end of this decade. Deals context First, Reliance New Energy Solar — a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL — is acquiring REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar for an enterprise value of $771 million. Second, Reliance New Energy Solar is picking up a 40 per cent stake in Sterling...

