RIL on an execution spree to capture solar value chain

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With the twin M&A deals over the weekend, Reliance Industries (RIL) has taken a big leap towards its ambitious plan of creating 100 GW of clean and green energy capacity before the end of this decade. Deals context First, Reliance New Energy Solar — a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL — is acquiring REC Solar Holdings from China National Bluestar for an enterprise value of $771 million. Second, Reliance New Energy Solar is picking up a 40 per cent stake in Sterling...