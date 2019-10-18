App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
  
  Array
(
    [_w18g] => 6bbcc1101eb87ca3a5360e45ef7a4710
    [A18ID] => 1544425334418.527812
    [_ga] => GA1.2.911867009.1544425335
    [__io] => 2853346f4.09dc058da_1544425335957
    [_io_un] => 
    [__gads] => ID=6384ebc7b2b401cb:T=1544425336:S=ALNI_MbwPx18c_BedzZAM8LabU_KvIwIRw
    [bfp_sn_rf_2a9d14d67e59728e1b5b2c86cb4ac6c4] => Direct
    [__utmz] => 1.1545289312.1.1.utmcsr=(direct)|utmccn=(direct)|utmcmd=(none)
    [__io_uid_test] => 10
    [UUID] => cd07f4d0-1592-11e9-aee4-18a9057278a8
    [bfp_sn_rt_2a9d14d67e59728e1b5b2c86cb4ac6c4] => 1549361005706
    [__io_r] => google.com
    [__io_first_source] => google.com
    [MC_INTERSTITIAL_20190826] => 1
    [__qca] => P0-1353173639-1567536271251
    [MC_INTERSTITIAL_20190905] => 1
    [MC_INTERSTITIAL_20190912] => 1
    [MC_INTERSTITIAL_20190923] => 1
    [MC_INTERSTITIAL_20190924] => 1
    [_gid] => GA1.2.339627486.1571289421
    [MC_INTERSTITIAL_20191018] => 1
    [MC_INTERSTITIAL_20191018_COUNT] => 1
    [_gat] => 1
    [__utma] => 1.911867009.1544425335.1569300773.1571375204.18
    [__utmc] => 1
    [__utmt] => 1
    [__utmb] => 1.1.10.1571375204
    [__io_unique_41629] => 18
    [__io_uh] => 1
    [__io_visit_41629] => 1
    [__io_lv] => 1571375218901
)
1
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduced tax rate rescues DB Corp’s Q2 earnings in a challenging environment

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad-free Experience (App only)
  • Personalised News You can Use (App only)
  • Insights, Analyses, and Trends that Make Sense of The News
  • Ideas for Profit:
  • Technical Analysis by Professional Chartists
  • Smart Calendar of Business and Economic Events
  • Corporate Corridor
  • Guru Speak
  • Ask-Pro
  • Pro-LiveChat
  • Fundamental Research by our Independent Research Team
  • Macro Meter
  • D-Street Cues
  • Connecting Policy and Politics
  • And More
view all features »