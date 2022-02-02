MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022: Why is lower disinvestment target for FY22 a positive?

    Budget 2022: Why is lower disinvestment target for FY22 a positive?

    When it comes to public sector disinvestment in India, the ends are considered far more important than means. But, with realistic targets, Budget 2022 could change the same

    Neha Dave
    February 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    Budget 2022: Why is lower disinvestment target for FY22 a positive?

    Last year’s Union budget had set an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2021-22. The government has revised the estimates downward to Rs 78,000 crore for FY22 and has set a target of Rs 65,000 crore for FY23 (2022-23). The government has a dismal track record in achieving disinvestment targets. In the past many years, the budgeted estimates were often revised downwards, and the actual proceeds were even lower. So going by past performances, the trimming of...

