Budget 2022: Why is lower disinvestment target for FY22 a positive?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Last year’s Union budget had set an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2021-22. The government has revised the estimates downward to Rs 78,000 crore for FY22 and has set a target of Rs 65,000 crore for FY23 (2022-23). The government has a dismal track record in achieving disinvestment targets. In the past many years, the budgeted estimates were often revised downwards, and the actual proceeds were even lower. So going by past performances, the trimming of...