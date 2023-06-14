Railway engineering stocks: Valuations could revert to mean

rail

Highlights Stocks soared as a result of strong earnings and expansion in valuations Valuations doubled at around 13-15 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Growth slowing because of tardy execution, companies guiding to lower growth Order book visibility reduces with orders in hand now at 2.9 times annual revenue We at MCPro have been extremely bullish about the railway engineering stocks, which over the last two years delivered superlative returns. These stocks (IRCON International, RITES, RVNL) were under-owned and less known despite having the best...