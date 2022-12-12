English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Railway Engineering Sector: Short-term volatility to provide good long-term opportunity

    Railways engineering stock could moderate after recent run up in share prices; use volatility to invest for the long term

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    December 12, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    Railway Engineering Sector: Short-term volatility to provide good long-term opportunity

    Representative Image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Recent rally well supported by improving fundamentals Execution, crossing pre-COVID period, at all-time high Margins and scale to improve in the second half of current fiscal Strong order book to support growth in revenue and earnings Valuations reasonable from long-term perspective Companies in the railway engineering space, particularly PSUs, have benefited because of the significant re-rating on improving fundamentals and valuations. In about 3-4 months, these stocks have turned from underperformers to outperformers. We have been highlighting these companies, like RITES, IRCON and RVNL,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Propping up valuations through buybacks no substitute for good performance

      Dec 9, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economic churn brings new sectors to forefront, gig jobs replace permanent employment, banks should tap branch network for deposit growth, advance booking is key to any travel plan, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers