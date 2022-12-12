Railway Engineering Sector: Short-term volatility to provide good long-term opportunity

Representative Image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Recent rally well supported by improving fundamentals Execution, crossing pre-COVID period, at all-time high Margins and scale to improve in the second half of current fiscal Strong order book to support growth in revenue and earnings Valuations reasonable from long-term perspective Companies in the railway engineering space, particularly PSUs, have benefited because of the significant re-rating on improving fundamentals and valuations. In about 3-4 months, these stocks have turned from underperformers to outperformers. We have been highlighting these companies, like RITES, IRCON and RVNL,...