Quick Take | Zee reports strong Q3 nos, all eyes on impending promoter stake sale

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) reported a robust Q3 FY19 earnings, with net profit increasing 51 percent year-on year (YoY) to Rs 563 crore. Its revenue, EBITDA and profit surpassed street expectations.

Revenue increased 18% YoY driven by healthy growth in advertising revenue (21.7% YoY) and spike in subscription revenue (23.3% YoY). Domestic subscription revenue increased 28% on the back of low base and monetisation of phase III subscribers. International subscription revenue remained flat . EBITDA increased 27% YoY as EBITDA margin improved to 34.8% in Q3 as compared to 32.34% in the same period last year.

While reported earnings look good, all eyes will be on any announcement relating to impending promoter stake sale. In an interesting development in November, Zee Entertainment's promoter (Essel Group) announced their intention to sell up to 50% of their around 42% stake to a strategic partner by March-April, most likely a global player.

Multiple reasons are speculated for stake sale, including the high share (around 59%) of pledged promoter shares and increasing competition from global over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Read: Is promoter stake sale in Zee for survival or growth?

The uncertainty about the stake sale which may or may not trigger an open offer for minority shareholders will continue to weigh on stock performance.

