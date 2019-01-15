App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Take | Zee reports strong Q3 nos, all eyes on impending promoter stake sale

Revenue increased 18% YoY driven by healthy growth in advertising revenue (21.7% YoY) and spike in subscription revenue (23.3% YoY)

Neha Dave @nehadave01
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) reported a robust Q3 FY19 earnings, with net profit increasing 51 percent year-on year (YoY) to Rs 563 crore. Its revenue, EBITDA and profit surpassed street expectations.

Zee nos

Revenue increased 18% YoY driven by healthy growth in advertising revenue (21.7% YoY) and spike in subscription revenue (23.3% YoY). Domestic subscription revenue increased 28% on the back of low base and monetisation of phase III subscribers. International subscription revenue remained flat . EBITDA increased 27% YoY as EBITDA margin improved to 34.8% in Q3 as compared to 32.34% in the same period last year.

While reported earnings look good, all eyes will be on any announcement relating to impending promoter stake sale. In an interesting development in November, Zee Entertainment's promoter (Essel Group) announced their intention to sell up to 50% of their around 42% stake to a strategic partner by March-April, most likely a global player.

related news

Multiple reasons are speculated for stake sale, including the high share (around 59%) of pledged promoter shares and increasing competition from global over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Read: Is promoter stake sale in Zee for survival or growth?

The uncertainty about the stake sale which may or may not trigger an open offer for minority shareholders  will continue to weigh on stock  performance.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #Zee Enteratinment

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.