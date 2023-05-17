PVR Inox: Why do we continue to be cautious on this stock?

Highlights Q4 revenue at Rs 1,143 crore Occupancy fell to 22 percent EBITDA margin down 760 bps to 23.1 percent To add 150-175 screens in FY24, while 50 to be closed PVR Inox (CMP: Rs 1435.2; Market Capitalisation: Rs 14,060 crore) ended FY23 with mixed results, registering a big jump in revenue but margins remained subdued, while occupancy was below pre-Covid levels. Exceptional items, including impairments and merger-related expenses, escalated net losses during the fourth quarter. Below-expectation occupancy for some recent movies has again raised...
May 16, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
