    PVR-Inox merger: OTT scare drives creation of a multiplex behemoth

    The PVR-Inox merger deal would create the largest entity in the film exhibition industry

    Nitin Sharma
    March 28, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    An employee welcomes COVID-19 warriors and their families as cinemas reopen with a special screening for them at the PVR movie theater in New Delhi, October 15. (Image: AP)

    In a share-was deal, PVR has announced a merger with Inox Leisure on Sunday, March 27. If approved, this will create India's largest multiplex business, with 1,546 screens in 109 cities. The new entity will be renamed PVR Inox, and Ajay Bijli will be the Managing Director and Sanjeev Kumar the Executive Director. The board of directors will be reconstituted, post-merger, and out of 10 seats, two each would go to both the promoter groups. Merger maths Under the merger agreement,...

