Premium bikes, UVs drive auto numbers in August 2023

The automobile industry showed strong performance in August 2023, reflecting positive trends across various segments.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Premium bikes continued to be in demand SUVs are in demand too Acceptance of EVs on the rise Exports showing nascent signs of recovery The automobile industry showed strong performance in August 2023, reflecting positive trends across various segments. Strong Preference for Utility Vehicles (UVs): The passenger car segment exhibited a clear preference for mid- to high-range UVs. This preference resulted in Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) achieving its all-time high monthly sales with a remarkable 24.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Maruti also reported record...