Polycab India Q4 FY23: Poised for more outperformance

Polycab India shares continue to hold up fine, trading near their all-time highs.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Q4FY23 performance driven by C&W business FMEG continues to suffer Halol Plant for fans now operational Margin guidance reaffirmed around 10-12 percent Accumulate on every correction Shares of Polycab India, the cable & wire giant, continue to hold up fine, trading near their all-time highs despite a rocky economic environment. The company ended the March quarter on a good note due to positive demand trends from its end markets and surpassed a yearly revenue milestone of Rs 14,000 crore in FY23. Under Project Leap,...