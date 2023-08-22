PB Fintech: What should investors do after the sharp rally?

The PB Fintech stock price is still 55 percent lower than the peak price seen post the listing in November 2021

Highlights Strong business growth in Q1 FY24 Existing business scaling up well and new initiative loss has reduced Expects to post profit in FY24 Valuation moderate, potential business/disruption risks has increased There is a renewed interest in new-age stocks that had fallen off the cliff post listing. PB Fintech (CMP: 720; Mcap: Rs 32,438 crore), India's largest online marketplace for comparing, buying, and renewing insurance policies, is one such stock. We had suggested the stock in November’22 as a weekly tactical pick, citing strong...