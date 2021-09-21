MARKET NEWS

Paras Defence IPO: Extreme caution warranted

The IPO of Paras Defence and Space Technologies lacks a convincing story for investors

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
September 21, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Paras Defence IPO: Extreme caution warranted

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Paras Defence and Space Technologies, which was incorporated in 2009 as Paras Flow Form Engineering, has come out with an IPO to raise funds through a combination of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The company, with a revenue of Rs 144 crore, operates in the defence space, catering to optics, electronics and other engineering products. (image) While defence engineering is a sound and exciting space to own, investors should be extremely cautious, given the profile of the company and the...

