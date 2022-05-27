Page Industries: 'Jockey' on a strong growth trajectory

Page Industries profit after tax surges 65 percent on year. Page Industries profit after tax surges 65 percent on year to Rs 190.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Net margin for the quarter at 17.1 percent was higher by 400 bps on year and higher by 240 bps on a sequential basis. The revenues for the quarter increased by 26.2 percent on year to Rs 1,111 crore. The growth was fueled by increasing trend across and product categories and channels.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Page Industries (Page; CMP: Rs 42,495; Market cap: Rs 47,382 crore), which is the exclusive licensee for the manufacture, distribution and marketing of the Jockey brand of innerwear as well as outerwear in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and the UAE, is poised for a strong growth. Increasing share of premiumisation, enhanced distribution presence and introduction of newer products, especially in the women’s, kids and athleisure segments, would drive growth momentum for Page. Page expects a robust...