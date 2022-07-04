ONDC: Where the rubber meets the road

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a network that will connect buyers, sellers, and other intermediaries through a fee-based gateway, developed and maintained by ONDC, to enable multi-layered exposure for stakeholders. The government plans to democratise digital commerce by providing a level- playing field to small sellers and wide choices for the consumers. This will be done through an open source-driven open network that can be accessed by everyone using their existing platforms (App, Website etc). (image) Indian e-commerce landscape The...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Crude on the boil, scalds equity markets
Jul 1, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Crude oil worries, windfall tax, Laurus Labs, GST rate hikes, Home First, Strategy lab and moreRead Now
MC Pro Weekender | A new narrative
Jun 25, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
Stock markets are celebrating the turn in inflation, but the bond markets are looking at the coming slowdownRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers