English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    NTPC: Plugging into a new phase of growth

    The power generator is riding on the back of stable earnings and better demand along with its increasing footprint in the renewable space

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    June 02, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
    NTPC: Plugging into a new phase of growth

    NTPC’s drive to build a green-energy portfolio and expand capacities over the last two years are now paying off as demand increases and the availability of domestic coal remains low.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Business improving with strong growth in revenues led by higher generation Meaningful capex and capacity additions to support growth in the coming years Easing of coal prices and domestic availability could support margins Reasonably valued at 1 time fiscal 2025 estimated book value   NTPC’s drive to build a green-energy portfolio and expand capacities over the last two years are now paying off as demand increases and the availability of domestic coal remains low. In fiscal 2023, NTPC incurred a capex of close to...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India firmly on growth path

      Jun 1, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Panorama: India Inc and GDP, economy puts on running shows, JK Paper’s growth script, helicopter parent...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers