NTPC: Focus on renewables to cheer shareholders in the long run

the company's strategic focus on asset monetisation and a robust pipeline of projects should continue to support its valuations

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust capacity addition plans in the renewable space to support growth Core business benefiting from higher efficiencies, leading to higher earnings Monetisation of renewables assets in the coming years could unlock value Stock attractively valued at 1.2 times fiscal 2025 estimated book value The National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC; Rs 218; Market Cap Rs 211823 crore) transition could help it get better value. Its traditional thermal power business, considered more as an annuity type of business, hardly gets any value. The stock is...