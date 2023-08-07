English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    NTPC: Focus on renewables to cheer shareholders in the long run

    The company has the experience and expertise in executing renewable projects. Plus, because of the low cost of capital borrowing, at around 6-6.5 percent, it has a huge advantage in the long run

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    August 07, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST
    NTPC: Focus on renewables to cheer shareholders in the long run

    the company's strategic focus on asset monetisation and a robust pipeline of projects should continue to support its valuations

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Robust capacity addition plans in the renewable space to support growth Core business benefiting from higher efficiencies, leading to higher earnings Monetisation of renewables assets in the coming years could unlock value Stock attractively valued at 1.2 times fiscal 2025 estimated book value The National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC; Rs 218; Market Cap Rs 211823 crore)  transition could help it get better value. Its traditional thermal power business, considered more as an annuity type of business, hardly gets any value. The stock is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos await festive cheer after damp July

      Aug 7, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: INDIA needs to strengthen its bond ahead of 2024 LS polls, the buzz surrounding...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers