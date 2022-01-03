NTPC: Current valuation offers good risk-reward ratio

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The recent correction in the NTPC stock provides a good buying opportunity, considering the attractive valuation and improving earnings visibility. The stock has corrected from a high of about Rs 150 in October last year to Rs 124 a share now. It is now trading at 7.3 times its fiscal 2023 estimated earnings. At the current price, the stock also offers a good dividend yield of almost 6 percent. (image) The valuation looks attractive, given the improving earnings visibility and...