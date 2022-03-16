NMDC: Higher volumes, dividend yield to support valuation

NMDC (CMP: Rs 148; Market capitalisation: Rs 43,270 crore) has increased the prices of iron ore lumps and fines by more than 20 percent since January 2022. Production and dispatches in April 2021-February 2022 remained at 37.18 million tonnes (MT) and 36.57 MT, a growth of 26 percent and 25 percent, respectively. After the December 2021 quarter results, NMDC had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.73 per share. The total dividend declared so far for 2021-22 stands at Rs...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Indian market better-off, how should you roll the dice?
Mar 15, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Domestic investors to the rescue, RBI in a tight spot, ghost of Lehman, pharma value pick, existential crisis for BSP, and much moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Return of the Very Old Normal
Mar 12, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
The world is becoming multi polar, but it has a catch: This time, the spectre of a nuclear conflict looks very realRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers