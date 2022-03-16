NMDC: Higher volumes, dividend yield to support valuation

Source: Reuters

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

NMDC (CMP: Rs 148; Market capitalisation: Rs 43,270 crore) has increased the prices of iron ore lumps and fines by more than 20 percent since January 2022. Production and dispatches in April 2021-February 2022 remained at 37.18 million tonnes (MT) and 36.57 MT, a growth of 26 percent and 25 percent, respectively. After the December 2021 quarter results, NMDC had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.73 per share. The total dividend declared so far for 2021-22 stands at Rs...