    NMDC: Higher volumes, dividend yield to support valuation

    Investors tracking NMDC need to watch out for steel plant de-merger timelines, proper commissioning

    Nandish Shah
    March 16, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    NMDC (CMP: Rs 148; Market capitalisation: Rs 43,270 crore) has increased the prices of iron ore lumps and fines by more than 20 percent since January 2022. Production and dispatches in April 2021-February 2022 remained at 37.18 million tonnes (MT) and 36.57 MT, a growth of 26 percent and 25 percent, respectively. After the December 2021 quarter results,  NMDC had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.73 per share. The total dividend declared so far for 2021-22 stands at Rs...

