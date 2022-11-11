New products helping Eicher Motors ride fast

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: A strong set of numbers in Q2 FY23, driven by new products, price hikes, and focus on yield improvement Demand outlook positive for medium to long term Commodity-linked cost pressure and shortage of semiconductor chips have started easing Stock trades at a discount to fair value, accumulate Eicher Motors (EML; CMP: Rs 3700; M Cap: Rs 1,01,310 crore) maintained the strong momentum in Q2 FY23, with the highest-ever revenue and operating profit for Royal Enfield (RE), driven by strong demand and new products. The...