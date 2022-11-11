English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Avaada Green Projects & India On Net Zero: Vineet Mittal
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    New products helping Eicher Motors ride fast

    Supply-chain constraints are easing and demand momentum remains strong

    Nitin Agrawal
    November 11, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    New products helping Eicher Motors ride fast

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: A strong set of numbers in Q2 FY23, driven by new products, price hikes, and focus on yield improvement Demand outlook positive for medium to long term Commodity-linked cost pressure and shortage of semiconductor chips have started easing Stock trades at a discount to fair value, accumulate Eicher Motors (EML; CMP: Rs 3700; M Cap: Rs 1,01,310 crore) maintained the strong momentum in Q2 FY23, with the highest-ever revenue and operating profit for Royal Enfield (RE), driven by strong demand and new products. The...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IPO blues as lock-in ends

      Nov 10, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Top pharma firms record weak results, countries ensure uninterrupted supply chains, MRF losing its numero uno spot, beware of unexpected sources of market risk, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers