Nestle India: Consistent performance across the board

We continue to remain positive on Nestle and investors, expecting moderate returns, can add and accumulate on declines

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Key highlights 5th quarter in row of double-digit growth across all product groups Gross and operating margins recovered Softer commodity prices going forward Investors with moderate return expectation can add and accumulate Nestle India’s (Nestle; CMP: Rs 22,331; Market capitalisation: Rs2,15,259 crore) June-quarter results are marginally above expectations. Domestic sales grew 14.6 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of prudent pricing and supported by the mix and volumes. Exports grew 25 percent. Key brands continued to perform well, led by the Kitkat,...