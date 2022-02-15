Nazara Technologies: Correction offers an opportunity to add up

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gaming company Nazara Technologies has reported solid quarterly results that were largely in-line with the management guidance. The company continues to make significant investments by way of acquisitions and strategic partnerships to fuel future growth. Quarterly result highlights Nazara’s Q3 revenues jumped 42 percent YoY (year on year) on the back of a strong performance in the eSports business and the consolidation of OpenPlay’s financials (acquired in Sept-21) into the parent company. The eSports business led the overall revenue growth for Nazara in the...