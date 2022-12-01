Multiplex sector: Why a disaster quarter doesn’t dim the upside

Completion of the merger with Inox would only improve reach and offerings and indicate an upside in the stock from the current levels

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights PVR / Inox revenues decline by 30-35 percent on weak performance of Bollywood movies Both PVR & Inox reported net loss Ad revenue recovery further delayed Diversified H2 movie pipeline Q3 already has three movies; with Rs 176-360 crore gross collections PVR valuation undemanding PVR (CMP: Rs 1,849.40; Market capitalisation: Rs 11,281 crore) reported a disappointing result in Q2FY23, led by a 28 percent fall in footfalls as Bollywood content failed to entice moviegoers. Revenue from ticket sales fell 38.4 percent while F&B (food & beverages) revenue...