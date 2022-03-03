English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Motherson Sumi: Soft patch an opportunity

    Motherson Sumi Systems was also hit by the shortage of semiconductor chips and soaring raw material prices. However, the soft patch provides a good opportunity to accumulate

    Nitin Agrawal
    March 03, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
    Motherson Sumi: Soft patch an opportunity

    Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Like other auto ancillary companies, the Q3FY22 financial performance of Motherson Sumi Systems (CMP: Rs 147.1; M Cap: Rs 66,480 crore) was also hit by the shortage of semiconductor chips and soaring raw material prices. Top line and operating profit contracted on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, they saw a marginal improvement on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Quarter in a nutshell (image) (image) MSSL posted a 5.2 percent YoY decline in its top line, following the production cut by original equipment manufacturers...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine war makes oil bubble, take guard!

      Mar 2, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed stares at Volcker moment, Putin’s furniture says a lot, ABC of PLI, recovery tracker, chart of the day and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The dangerous games leaders play

      Feb 26, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

      Expect more fireworks as Russia and the US refuse to budge over Ukraine; here's a primer for investors on how to play safe

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers