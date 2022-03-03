Motherson Sumi: Soft patch an opportunity

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Like other auto ancillary companies, the Q3FY22 financial performance of Motherson Sumi Systems (CMP: Rs 147.1; M Cap: Rs 66,480 crore) was also hit by the shortage of semiconductor chips and soaring raw material prices. Top line and operating profit contracted on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, they saw a marginal improvement on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Quarter in a nutshell (image) (image) MSSL posted a 5.2 percent YoY decline in its top line, following the production cut by original equipment manufacturers...